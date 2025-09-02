Mun Ka Young Talks About Her Love For Writing, Staying True To Herself, And More

Actress Mun Ka Young recently participated in a photo shoot for the fashion magazine Elle!

In the interview that followed the shoot, Mun Ka Young, who was recently named the global ambassador for skincare brand SK-II, shared, “I’ve been eagerly waiting for this day. This brand’s ad slogan, ‘I won’t let it slip away,’ has always stuck in my mind, and I’ve always had deep interest and affection for [SK-II]. I’m truly happy to be able to work with the brand.”

When asked what image comes to mind when she hears the word “icon,” she replied, “Something that is always there, something unwavering.” She went on, “Ever since I was young, my parents always told me, ‘Do everything wholeheartedly.’ I believe that sincerity is the core of being an irreplaceable icon. I feel most at ease when I put my whole heart into something. That’s who I am, and it’s a value that doesn’t change, even as time goes by.”

On how she has managed to stay true to her real self since her debut as a child actress, Mun Ka Young revealed, “The habit of keeping a record, whether through a diary or memos, helps me understand myself. When I was younger, I felt pressured by people’s expectations for me to be consistent, but now that I’ve accepted that ‘it’s okay not to be consistent,’ I feel much more at ease.”

The actress, who has published her own prose collection, “PATA,” added, “I feel truly free when I write, and that’s the most honest version of myself.”

For the photo shoot, Mun Ka Young wore little to no makeup. She wanted to show her sincerity by standing in front of the camera with clear and radiant skin, which she achieved through consistent use of SK-II’s iconic product, Pitera Essence.

An SK-II official who was present during the shoot remarked, “SK-II’s philosophy is about helping women show their true selves with confidence. That starts with embracing your natural bare skin, and Mun Ka Young’s beautiful bare face captured this philosophy perfectly.”

Mun Ka Young’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the October issue of Elle Korea.

In the meantime, watch Mun Ka Young in “Law and The City” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)