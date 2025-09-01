Rowoon, Shin Ye Eun, And Park Seo Ham Are Determined To Make The World Theirs In Poster For New Drama “The Murky Stream”

Disney+’s upcoming series “The Murky Stream” has released a new poster!

Set in a lawless Joseon era where the once-clear Gyeong River has turned into a murky stream, “The Murky Stream” follows the turbulent fates of Si Yool (Rowoon), who hides his past and becomes a rogue, Choi Eun (Shin Ye Eun), the wise and righteous youngest daughter of Joseon’s top merchant, and Jeong Cheon (Park Seo Ham), who dreams of becoming an incorruptible official.

The poster captures the intense determination of Si Yool, Choi Eun, and Jeong Cheon as they seek to create a new era. Rather than simply resigning themselves to fate, the three resolve to confront it head-on in pursuit of their own sense of justice. The poster’s caption, “This world, let’s make it ours,” and their fierce gazes reflect their determination to build a just society, raising anticipation for how these three youths will battle against the towering powers of corruption.

Viewers can also look forward to the acting transformations of Rowoon, who will showcase a new side of himself never seen before, Shin Ye Eun, who portrays a bold character determined to pursue her dreams, and Park Seo Ham, who is taking on his first historical and action role.

“The Murky Stream” will premiere with three episodes on September 26, followed by two new episodes weekly, for a total of nine episodes.

In the meantime, watch Rowoon in “Matchmakers”:

Watch Now

And check out Shin Ye Eun in “The Secret Romantic Guesthouse” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)