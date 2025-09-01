Watch: Jo Woo Jin And Jung Kyung Ho Do Everything To Dodge The Boss Seat While Park Ji Hwan And Lee Kyu Hyung Eye It In “Boss”

The upcoming film “Boss” has dropped a new set of posters and a trailer!

“Boss” is an action-comedy film that follows the unexpected turn of events when the top contenders for the boss position of Sikgupa—the largest organization in the city of Yongdu—each fight to give up the role in pursuit of their own personal dreams, putting the group’s future at risk.

The newly unveiled posters spotlight the would-be successors: Soon Tae (Jo Woo Jin), the group’s No. 2 and a Chinese restaurant chef; Kang Pyo (Jung Kyung Ho), the heir apparent who gives up his position to dedicate himself to tango; and Pan Ho (Park Ji Hwan), the group’s No. 3 who desperately wants the top seat despite no one else thinking he’s fit for it. Each holds an object that symbolizes their dreams—a ladle, a rose, and a gas cylinder—while standing in front of undercover detective Tae Gyu (Lee Kyu Hyung), whose piercing gaze teases the twists that lie ahead.

The second poster takes a more dramatic turn, showing Soon Tae seated solemnly in the boss’s chair, flanked by Kang Pyo, Pan Ho, and Tae Gyu, each facing a different direction—hinting at their conflicting ambitions. The tagline boldly declares: “This Chuseok, the funniest one becomes the boss!”

The trailer opens on a cheerful note, with Sikgupa members Soon Tae, Kang Pyo, and Pan Ho grinning alongside current boss Dae Soo (Lee Sung Min). But the tone shifts when a voice announces, “By the end of this month, we must choose the next boss,” sparking tension and raising questions about the reluctant contenders’ fate. With the election looming, Soon Tae and his wife Ji Young (Hwang Woo Seul Hye) scramble to secure a franchise deal for their restaurant Mimiru, while Kang Pyo rejects the heir’s throne entirely, throwing himself headfirst into tango.

Meanwhile, Pan Ho charges toward the boss seat with reckless determination—like a gas cylinder ready to blow—while undercover cop Tae Gyu infiltrates Mimiru to take down the organization from within, heightening the suspense. On the sidelines, Ji Young pressures Soon Tae to leave the gang for good, and Chief Chu (Go Chang Suk), Tae Gyu’s superior, stumbles upon a startling discovery that deepens the mystery. The trailer crescendos with each character shouting in desperation, teasing the unpredictable choices that will decide their fates.

“Boss” will hit theaters in October.

