An Yu Jin, Park Ji Yoon, Kim Ji Hun, And More Open Up About Their Roles And Strategies For “Crime Scene Zero”

The cast of Netflix’s upcoming variety show “Crime Scene Zero” has shared their excitement ahead of the premiere!

“Crime Scene” is Korea’s first RPG (Role-Playing Game) variety program where players become both suspects and detectives in a race to uncover the hidden culprit among them. The new season, “Crime Scene Zero,” stars veteran players Jang Jin, Park Ji Yoon, Jang Dong Min, Kim Ji Hun, and IVE’s An Yu Jin. To keep things unpredictable, the sixth player will rotate each episode with special guests.

The newly released stills reveal the cast’s striking transformations, teasing bold and unpredictable character play this season.

Jang Jin shared, “Every new season of ‘Crime Scene’ brings overwhelming excitement and anticipation. Facing an upgraded version is both a brutal and captivating experience—it’s a thrill only the players can truly experience. Within that tension and exhilaration, I discovered a new ‘Zero.’”

Park Ji Yoon expressed, “I thought a lot about what role I should take. I worked really hard to maintain the tone of ‘Crime Scene’ while also making sure new players could blend into its flow.”

Jang Dong Min added, “As always, I approached it with the mindset of a beginner. Because I love this program so much, I wanted to do my absolute best and stay true to the role I was given.”

Kim Ji Hun shared, “It’s been a while since I last appeared, so I was really excited, and I think it will be so much fun. I didn’t know what character I’d be playing, but I was determined to bring it to life.”

An Yu Jin remarked, “I had so much fun filming the previous seasons, and over time my interest in deduction has only grown. Being able to return for ‘Crime Scene’ makes me both excited and honored. Compared to last season, I tried to study the cases more thoroughly and immerse myself deeper into the situations so that viewers can feel an even greater sense of realism.”

“Crime Scene Zero” will premiere on September 23 with 10 episodes rolling out over the course of three weeks.

While you wait, watch Kim Ji Hun in “Flower of Evil” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)