Go Hyun Jung Transforms Into Chilling Serial Killer With Unsettling Grace In “Queen Mantis”

The upcoming drama “Queen Mantis” has shared glimpses of Go Hyun Jung’s chilling transformations!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Newly released stills highlight Go Hyun Jung’s uncanny ability to shift seamlessly between elegance and menace, innocence and grotesque horror.

In one image, Jung Yi Shin gazes intently off-screen, her expression unreadable, hiding her thoughts behind a mask of calm. Another shows her smeared in vivid red blood, red gloves hinting at the crime—so haunting it sends shivers down the spine.

In contrast, a third photo captures her with a radiant, sunlit smile, her clear complexion and pure aura offering a brief, unsettling glimpse of normalcy.

But the final photo delivers the ultimate twist. Showing the passage of time through makeup and styling, she appears with a pale face and a grotesque smile, her chest marked with a vivid red prison number that adds intensity to the scene.

“Queen Mantis” premieres on September 5 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

