Cho Yeo Jeong Trapped In Tense Interview With Serial Killer Jung Sung Il In New Film 'Murderer Report'

Upcoming thriller film “Murderer Report” has unveiled new character posters!

“Murderer Report” tells the story that unfolds when psychiatrist Young Hoon (Jung Sung Il) requests an interview with veteran reporter Sun Joo (Cho Yeo Jeong), who is desperate for an exclusive scoop, and confesses to being a serial killer.

The newly released posters spotlight the serious and layered expressions of Sun Joo, Young Hoon, and detective Sang Woo (Kim Tae Han), who oversees the interview from a distance. As a thriller film that dives into the psychological mind games of a one-on-one interview with a serial killer, the posters are designed to draw focus to the characters’ faces, allowing viewers to sense their inner worlds.

Sun Joo’s poster features the veteran reporter on edge, her slightly tense expression accompanied by the line: “I’m not here for a scoop. I’m here to save someone.” The quote captures her conflicted mindset—torn between her duty as a journalist and her desire to rescue a potential victim.

Meanwhile, Young Hoon’s poster portrays the alleged serial killer with a cold, unreadable gaze and a faint, mocking smirk that stirs unease. His chilling line, “If you walk out of this room now, that person will die,” starkly reveals his ruthlessness.

Sang Woo, Sun Joo’s boyfriend and a detective in the violent crimes unit, is shown gripping a walkie-talkie as though urgently directing her. His line, “Just get out! Let’s arrest him first!” reflects both his duty as a cop and his worry as her partner—raising questions about how his intervention will affect the dangerous interview.

“Murderer Report” is set to hit theaters on September 5.

Until then, watch Cho Yeo Jeong in “Cheat On Me, If You Can” below:

Watch Now

And watch Jung Sung Il in “Moonshine” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)