Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, And Lee Chung Ah Confirmed For New Legal Drama 'Honor'

Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah are set to star in the new drama “Honor” (literal title)!

“Honor” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. The drama is based on a Swedish series of the same name.

The three lawyers are longtime friends who first met in college in their 20s. 20 years later, they work as attorneys at L&J (Listen and Join), a law firm that specializes in representing female crime victims. When a secret buried for two decades resurfaces and disrupts their lives, the women fight back with persistence and determination, showing an unbreakable bond and resilience.

Lee Na Young plays Yoon Ra Young, a lawyer at L&J. Ra Young is a celebrity lawyer who gains attention for her eloquence and striking looks. With hundreds of thousands of social media followers, she serves as the firm’s public face. Behind her glamorous image, however, are long-hidden scars and insecurities. She is suddenly forced to confront the shadows of a past that has haunted her, pushing her to face them directly.

Jung Eun Chae plays Kang Shin Jae, the head lawyer at L&J and the leader of the three friends. Shin Jae carries a lionlike charisma that overwhelms those around her. She shifts easily between negotiation and intimidation to get what she wants, and she has the composure to brush off witch-hunt-style attacks with a smile. But a case involving crimes against women, the type she usually handles, takes a dangerous turn when it becomes tied to her past.

Lee Chung Ah stars as Hwang Hyun Jin, L&J’s action-oriented lawyer, whose charisma is as clear, strong, and pure as her name suggests. Hyun Jin, with her fiery personality, prefers being on the move rather than sitting behind a desk. Her sneakers are so worn down that their soles are always thin. She openly resists anything she believes is wrong or unjust, though she is often warned that relying only on strength can lead to breaking. Her toughness begins to waver, however, when her detective husband starts digging into her past.

The production team said, “Beyond being a courtroom drama, we aim to deliver a strong and distinctive story about women lawyers who investigate cases closely connected to their pasts. We will do our best to provide a level of immersion and quality that keeps viewers engaged to the very end.”

“Honor” is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2026. Stay tuned for more updates!

Until then, watch Lee Na Young in “Lady Daddy”:

Watch Now

Also check out Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved”:

Watch Now

Source (1)