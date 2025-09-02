Jeon Yeo Been Stays On Edge Even With A New Elite Identity In New “Ms. Incognito” Poster

ENA’s upcoming drama “Ms. Incognito” has dropped a striking new poster of Jeon Yeo Been!

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama that follows female bodyguard Kim Young Ran (Jeon Yeo Been), who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in, she is forced to live under a new identity Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Shaped by a troubled family background and many hardships, Kim Young Ran believes money can change a person’s life. After receiving a proposal from Ga Seong Ho (Moon Sung Geun), chairman of Gaseong Group, she begins a dangerous three-month deception against the world to secure a massive inheritance.

The newly released poster highlights a new side of Kim Young Ran, who struggles to leave behind her life at the bottom. She transforms from the plain bodyguard into Boo Se Mi, who has strong credentials and an effortlessly lovable charm.

In the poster, Kim Young Ran’s eyes, fixed straight ahead while holding a revolver, show her vigilance and determination not to be discovered.

Even when dressed in bright clothes as Boo Se Mi, her stiff, tense expression reflects the uneasy state of mind of someone living a false life.

As the tagline reads, “Lies aren’t bad, getting caught is bad,” attention centers on whether Kim Young Ran, who has taken the name Boo Se Mi can deceive everyone during the three months she has been given.

“Ms. Incognito” will premiere on September 29 at 10 p.m. KST.

