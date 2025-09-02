Lee Joo Young, Ji Seung Hyun, And iKON's Junhoe Collide In Upcoming Drama 'No Mercy'

The upcoming drama “No Mercy” has unveiled an intriguing new poster!

“No Mercy” is a revenge thriller that follows Ha So Min (Lee Joo Young), a voice phishing victim who, after losing her parents to a phishing scam, uses deepfake technology to infiltrate a massive voice phishing organization and take revenge.

Ha So Min, once an unknown actress, loses her family and dreams to a voice phishing scam and sets out on a path of revenge. Ji Seung Hyun plays Ma Seok Gu, the ruthless mastermind and leader of the voice phishing group Ilseongpa. iKON’s Junhoe takes on the role of Park Jeong Hoon, an elite detective who graduated from police university at the top of his class and joins Ha So Min in uncovering the organization’s secrets.

The newly released special poster offers a glimpse into the characters’ dramatic storyline. Ha So Min hints at her desperate quest for revenge with the tagline, “The voice that became bait, this time I’ll reel it in.”

Ma Seok Gu radiates commanding charisma and heightens the tension with his presence alone, while handsome detective Park Jeong Hoon is seen tracking the organization with a cold gaze.

“No Mercy” will premiere on September 24 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

