Yim Si Wan, Park Gyu Young, And Jo Woo Jin Are Deadly Assassins Fighting For The Top Spot In New Film “Mantis”

Netflix’s upcoming “Kill Boksoon” spin-off film “Mantis” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“Mantis” is an action film that centers on Mantis (Yim Si Wan), a top-tier assassin who returns to the hitman industry after a long vacation—only to find it in complete chaos. As he reenters this anarchic environment, Mantis encounters Jae Yi (Park Gyu Young), his fellow trainee and rival, and Dok Go (Jo Woo Jin), a retired legendary killer, and discovers that they are all competing for the No. 1 spot among the killers.

The stills feature the three people fighting to become the top figure in a world where all rules have collapsed. One image features Han Wool (Yim Si Wan), who has returned to South Korea after a long vacation, receiving a phone call with news that the company’s CEO has died.

Another still shows him in a fierce fight with an opponent while wielding his signature weapon, fitting for the nickname “Mantis.”

Other stills show the confident look of Jae Yi, the longtime friend and rival of Mantis, along with her relentless training to sharpen her skills. Although Jae Yi has talents equal to Han Wool’s, she often falls short against him, creating a mix of jealousy and insecurity.

Meanwhile, the image of Dok Go holding documents with a serious expression shows his commanding presence.

Another still captures his sharp gaze as he returns to restore order in a world of killers thrown into chaos after the death of its top figure.

Yim Si Wan shared about his character, “Offers from major companies keep coming in, but this Gen Z killer decides to start a new company with his friend Jae Yi and become the top figure in the industry. The director and I talked a lot about Han Wool’s relationships with Jae Yi.”

Park Gyu Young said of Jae Yi, “She is the strongest and most powerful character I’ve played so far. I felt she expresses her emotions more through action than dialogue, and I worked hard in action school to perfect the fight scenes in as much detail as possible.”

Jo Woo Jin, who plays Han Wool’s mentor and legendary killer Dok Go, remarked, “I wanted Dok Go to be an appealing old-school figure, someone trying to spark the last flame of his life.”

Director Lee Tae Sung commented on the cast, “I thought the combination of Yim Si Wan, Park Gyu Young, and Jo Woo Jin was the perfect mix. It was a casting as lucky as fate.”

“Mantis” will premiere on September 26.

