Rowoon Discusses His “The Murky Stream” Character, Drastic Physical Change, And What Drew Him To The Drama

The production team of “The Murky Stream” has praised Rowoon for his acting transformation and also shared a new glimpse of his character!

Set in a lawless Joseon era where the once-clear Gyeong River has turned into a murky stream, “The Murky Stream” follows the turbulent fates of Si Yool (Rowoon), who hides his past and becomes a rogue, Choi Eun (Shin Ye Eun), the wise and righteous youngest daughter of Joseon’s top merchant, and Jeong Cheon (Park Seo Ham), who dreams of becoming an incorruptible official.

Rowoon stars as Jang Si Yool, a laborer struggling to make ends meet day by day in Gyeong River, who eventually becomes a rogue. While working at the Mapo dockyard and hiding his name due to a secret from his past, his secret is discovered by Mu Deok (Park Ji Hwan), leading him into the world of rogues. Though he despised the idea of becoming one more than death itself, he accepts the inescapable fate and strives to bring order to the dockyard in his own way in a Joseon era that has been corrupted by those who value wealth and power over human life.

Rowoon described his character by saying, “Si Yool is like a wandering youth who is always ready to leave, but through many events, he eventually finds his own path.” He also revealed what drew him to the project: “When I first read the script, I felt a strong energy telling me, ‘I have to do this.’” Reflecting on the filming, he shared, “Si Yool is a very meaningful character to me and is like a friend. After filming ended, I missed him deeply.”

Talking about Rowoon’s drastic physical transformation for the role, Director Choo Chang Min commented, “I told Rowoon I would take away his biggest weapon—his good looks—but he willingly agreed and completely transformed his face and body.” The director went on to praise Rowoon, saying that he truly gave his all in every single scene, poured out everything he had, and always showed a willingness to push further.

Martial arts director Park Young Sik also praised Rowoon, saying, “He was like a tiger with the eyes of a deer. In the beginning, his gaze was gentle like a deer’s, but it was astonishing how quickly it changed when he exploded into action.” He added that Rowoon gave his all without holding back, even during fierce action scenes.

“The Murky Stream” will premiere with three episodes on September 26, followed by two new episodes weekly, for a total of nine episodes.

