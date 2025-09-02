Jung Jae Young And Lee Yi Kyung Confirmed For New Comedy Film

Jung Jae Young and Lee Yi Kyung are set to star in a new film!

On September 2, it was confirmed that the two actors will star in the upcoming film “Generational Regret” (working title) and have begun filming.

“Generational Regret” is a comedy that tells the story of a father who tries to protect his family from the anger of ancestral spirits, and his eldest son, who attempts to perform an exorcism.

Jung Jae Young plays the father, Yong Byeong, a man willing to spend his entire fortune on a ritual to appease the ancestral spirits.

Lee Yi Kyung plays the son, Bong Deok, a civil service exam candidate who has failed seven times and whose life never goes right. A key point of interest in the film is Bong Deok’s bold plan to exorcise the ancestral spirits that have become obstacles in his life.

Notably, this will mark Jung Jae Young and Lee Yi Kyung’s reunion for the first time in seven years after working together on the 2018 drama “Partners for Justice.” Back then, they shared a bromance as a forensic doctor and a detective; while in this film, they are expected to create a tense father-son dynamic with opposing perspectives.

Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Jung Jae Young and Lee Yi Kyung in “Partners for Justice” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)