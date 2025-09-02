Kim Min Kyu Gazes Lovingly At Choi Yoon Ji As She Sings With Guitar In “Love, Take Two”

Romance is in full bloom in Cheonghae Village on “Love, Take Two”!

“Love, Take Two” is a heartwarming comedy drama about 43-year-old single mother Lee Ji An (Yum Jung Ah) and her 23-year-old daughter Lee Hyo Ri (Choi Yoon Ji). The pair moves to the countryside to start a new chapter in their lives, encountering various people and chaotic situations that teach them profound lessons about life.

In the previous episode, Lee Ji An and Ryu Jeong Seok (Park Hae Joon) finally came to terms with their feelings for one another. Ji An hesitated when Jeong Seok’s ex-wife Lee Yeo Jeong (Oh Na Ra) expressed her desire to rekindle their relationship, while Jeong Seok wrestled with the old wounds left by her betrayal. Yet in the end, the two opened their hearts with a tender confession and embrace, marking the beginning of a new romance.

The newly released photos capture the sweet chemistry of Cheonghae Village’s two couples. Ji An and Jeong Seok exude the excitement of new love, with Jeong Seok beaming like a child as he playfully wears matching couple helmets, while Ji An looks both surprised and amused by this unexpected side of him. Even the villagers are taken aback by his sudden transformation. With the couple boldly going public about their relationship, viewers are curious to see what unfolds on their very first “day one.”

Meanwhile, Cheonghae Village’s other couple, Lee Hyo Ri and Ryu Bo Hyeon (Kim Min Kyu), head off on a romantic getaway. Bo Hyeon looks at Hyo Ri, guitar in hand, with eyes full of warmth and affection. After secretly planning the trip and keeping it hidden from Ji An, Jeong Seok, Kim Sun Young (Kim Sun Young), and Yoon Tae Oh (Yang Kyung Won), the two set out on a romantic overnight journey that promises plenty of heartfelt moments.

The next episode of “Love, Take Two” airs on September 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

