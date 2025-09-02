Lee Jun Young Joins Song Kang In Talks For New Music Drama

Lee Jun Young may be joining Song Kang in an upcoming drama!

On September 2, SPOTV News reported that Lee Jun Young has been cast as the lead in the new drama “Four Hands” (literal title).

In response to the report, his agency stated, “It’s one of the projects he’s been offered, but nothing has been finalized yet.”

“Four Hands” is a piano term that refers to a technique where two people play a single piano together. The drama will depict the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of youths who meet at an arts high school, following their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Lee Jun Young has reportedly been offered to play a piano prodigy who grows alongside another main character as both a close friend and a friendly rival. Song Kang is in talks to take on the other lead role, which, if confirmed, will mark his first project following his military discharge on October 1.

Stay tuned for more updates!

