Ji Sung In Talks To Star In New Drama

Ji Sung is in talks for a new drama role!

On September 2, STAR NEWS reported that the actor is set to appear in JTBC’s upcoming drama “Apartment” (working title).

In response to the report, a representative from Ji Sung’s agency stated, “He is currently positively reviewing the offer.”

“Apartment” follows a former gangster who runs for apartment residents’ association president to get his hands on the building’s hidden money, only to unintentionally uncover corruption within the complex. Along the way, he gradually becomes a local hero.

Ji Sung has reportedly been offered the role of the former gangster, Hae Kang.

Ji Sung is currently filming MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Judge Lee Han Young” (literal title), which is scheduled to air later this year.

Stay tuned for more updates!

