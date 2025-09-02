Update: SEVENTEEN's S.Coups And Mingyu Drop Tracklist For Unit Debut Album As CxM

Updated September 12 KST:

SEVENTEEN unit CxM (S.Coups and Mingyu) has unveiled the tracklist of their first mini album “HYPE VIBES”!

Updated September 9 KST:

SEVENTEEN unit CxM (S.Coups and Mingyu) has dropped more teaser images for their first mini album “HYPE VIBES”!

Updated September 8 KST:

Teaser images have been revealed for CxM’s (S.Coups and Mingyu) unit debut album “HYPE VIBES”!

Updated September 4 KST:

The promotion scheduler has been released for S.Coups and Mingyu’s unit debut mini album “HYPE VIBES”!

Original Article:

Mark your calendars for SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups and Mingyu’s unit debut!

On September 3 at midnight KST, S.Coups and Mingyu officially announced the date and details for their upcoming debut as SEVENTEEN’s latest unit.

The duo will be debuting with their first mini album “HYPE VIBES” on September 29 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out S.Coups and Mingyu’s new trailer for “HYPE VIBES” below!

