HUNTR/X Becomes 1st Girl Group Since Destiny's Child To Top Billboard Hot 100 For 3 Weeks With Same Song

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack continues its reign over Billboard’s Hot 100!

On September 2 local time, Billboard announced that HUNTR/X, the fictional girl group from the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” was enjoying another week at the top of the Hot 100 (its weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States).

HUNTR/X’s smash hit “Golden” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) remained No. 1 on the Hot 100 this week, marking its third non-consecutive week at the top of the chart.

Notably, HUNTR/X is the first all-female group of three or more members to top the Hot 100 since Destiny’s Child over two decades ago. The last song by a girl group to reach No. 1 was Destiny’s Child’s “Bootylicious” in August 2001—and the last girl group song to spend three weeks at No. 1 was Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women Part I,” which first topped the chart in November 2000.

“KPop Demon Hunters” has also become the first soundtrack since “Saturday Night Fever” in 1978 to chart three songs in the top five of the Hot 100 for two weeks in a row. In addition to “Golden,” fictional boy band Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” and “Soda Pop” (both sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee) maintained their peaks of No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

Meanwhile, HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” also rose to a new all-time high of No. 9 this week.

Outside of the Hot 100, “Golden” also swept the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart, Digital Song Sales chart, Global 200, and Global Excl. U.S. chart this week.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “Golden” racked up 35.3 million official streams, garnered 19.7 million radio airplay audience impressions, and sold 9,000 downloads in the United States from August 22 to 28.

Including territories outside the United States, “Golden” amassed 120 million streams and 17,000 sales worldwide during the week ending on August 28.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters”!