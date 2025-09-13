5 Historical C-Dramas With Strong Female Leads To Watch If You Miss 'Legend Of The Female General'

Strong female leads in historical Chinese dramas have always been a favorite with audiences, and in recent years, their stories have become even more powerful and layered. One recent drama that truly captures this spirit is “Legend of the Female General.”

Based on Qian Shan Cha Ke’s novel “Rebirth of the Female General Star,” the series follows the eldest daughter of the He family, He Yan (Zhou Ye), who is forced to take on the identity of the eldest son “He Ru Fei” to safeguard her family’s noble title. Under this disguise, she proves her brilliance on the battlefield and rises to fame as a legendary general. But her return home brings not glory, but betrayal. Her real brother reappears to seize the credit for her victories, and He Yan is poisoned and left on the brink of death. Refusing to let treachery define her, she survives and begins anew as the daughter of a city gate officer.



Once again, she takes on the guise of a man and enlists in the military at Yezhou, determined to uncover the truth and reclaim her life. It’s here that she crosses paths with Xiao Jue (Ryan Cheng), the sharp and formidable commander she once knew at Xianchang Academy. At first, suspicion clouds their relationship. Xiao Jue believes she may be a spy, but through battles, near-death struggles, and the pivotal defence of Rundu, trust slowly blooms into respect, and respect deepens into love.



One of this year’s standout characters, He Yan left a lasting impression despite the drama’s mixed reception as an adaptation. Zhou Ye’s portrayal captured the essence of a woman who ultimately forges a life on her own terms. If “Legend of the Female General” left you wanting more, here are five other historical C-dramas with equally strong heroines.

Adapted from Qian Shan Cha Ke’s novel “Marriage of the Di Daughter,” this 40-episode drama centers on Xue Fang Fei (Wu Jin Yan), the daughter of a respected official whose life is torn apart when her family is falsely accused and destroyed. Betrayed by her husband Shen Yu Rong (Liang Yong Qi) and left for dead, she miraculously survives thanks to Jiang Li (Yang Chao Yue), the daughter of a high-ranking official. Before her death, Jiang Li entrusted Xue Fang Fei with her identity, giving her a chance to start over. Taking on Jiang Li’s name and appearance, Xue Fang Fei returns to the capital, determined to uncover the truth and take revenge on those who wronged her. Her journey leads her into a dangerous world of court politics, secrets, and betrayals.



Along the way, she meets Duke Xiao Heng (Wang Xing Yue), an upright nobleman who first views her with suspicion but gradually becomes her strongest ally. Their partnership slowly blossoms into a heartfelt romance as they fight side by side for justice.



One of the most highly recommended historical C-dramas, in this show, Xue Fang Fei is no passive heroine. She’s clever, resourceful, and relentless, relying on her own wit and strategy to turn the tables on her enemies. She commands her own fate, making her both refreshing and unforgettable.



“My Journey To You”

Adapted from Gu Xiao Sheng’s novel “Yun Zhi Yu,” this wuxia drama follows Yun Wei Shan (Yu Shu Xin), an assassin raised by the ruthless Wufeng organization. Controlled through poison and forced into missions, she longs for freedom. Her chance comes when she is sent to infiltrate the powerful Gong family by posing as a bride candidate. Inside the Gong household, her path crosses with Gong Ziyu (Zhang Ling He), a carefree young master suddenly thrust into leadership after the deaths of his father and brother. Though inexperienced, he must quickly learn to protect his clan. To her surprise, Ziyu meets Yun Wei Shan’s guarded nature with trust and kindness, stirring emotions she never expected. As betrayal brews within the Gong family, and the grip of Wufeng tightens, both Yun Wei Shan and Ziyu are drawn into a struggle for survival. Alongside them, Ryan Cheng, Lu Yu Xiao, Tian Jia Rui, and Jin Jing bring layers of conflict and intrigue to the Gong family’s story.

Marking a departure from her signature cheerful and girl-next-door roles, Yu Shu Xin steps into the complex character of Yun Wei Shan with remarkable restraint and depth. As an assassin forced into the Gong residence under the disguise of a bride, Yun Wei Shan is sharp, calculating, and always in survival mode. Yet beneath her calm, guarded demeanour is a woman scarred by a life of control and violence, yearning for freedom she has never known. This role became one of her most captivating performances to date.

“The Long Ballad”

Based on Xia Da’s manhua “Chang Ge Xing,” the show unfolds against the backdrop of the Tang Dynasty’s most turbulent years. The story begins in 626 AD, during the Xuanwu Gate Incident, when Prince Li Shi Min seizes power through a bloody coup. Among those caught in the carnage is the family of Li Chang Ge (Dilraba Dilmurat), the Crown Prince’s daughter. Surviving the massacre, Chang Ge is left with nothing but grief and a burning vow to avenge her father. Clever, well-versed in strategy, and skilled in combat, she disguises herself as a man and sets out on a dangerous path of revenge. Her mission, however, takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Ashile Sun (Wu Lei), the sharp and battle-hardened Tegin of the Ashile tribe.

What starts as a clash between captor and captive slowly shifts into an alliance built on respect, and eventually, a bond that challenges everything she thought she wanted. As Chang Ge navigates shifting loyalties, military campaigns, and the politics of two nations, she finds her personal quest for vengeance at odds with the larger duty she feels toward her people. Through war and sacrifice, betrayals and hard-won trust, she grows from a grieving princess into a leader who begins to value peace more than bloodshed. The drama is further enriched by Zhao Lu Si as the kind-hearted Li Le Yan, Liu Yu Ning as the stoic Hao Du, and Alen Fang as the loyal Wei Shu Yu.

Li Chang Ge was celebrated as a rare kind of heroine — genuinely strong, not just in name. She is intelligent, quick-witted, and a skilled strategist who takes control of her own fate. Yet she isn’t flawless. Her impulsiveness, emotional struggles, and occasional missteps make her feel grounded and real. Watching her evolve from a grief-driven princess seeking revenge into a leader who prioritized her people gives the story both weight and heart. Alongside her, Li Le Yan’s journey offers one of the most memorable arcs in the series. She starts timid and sheltered, unsure of herself and her place in the world. But after being thrown into hardship and seeing life beyond the palace walls, she grows into a compassionate and resilient woman determined to make a difference.

“Blossom”

Based on Zhi Zhi’s novel “Jiu Chong Zi,” the story follows Dou Zhao (Meng Zi Yi), the neglected daughter of the Dou family, whose first life unravels in tragedy. Trapped in a loveless marriage, she is betrayed by her husband and half-sister, only to later discover that her stepmother has been poisoning her all along. Just as the truth comes to light, her life ends violently — cut short beside Song Mo (Li Yun Rui), a mysterious general whose fate becomes entwined with hers. But destiny offers her another chance. Reborn into her younger self, Dou Zhao awakens with the painful knowledge of everything that awaits her if she makes the same choices. This time, she refuses to be a victim.

Determined to break free from her family’s control and avoid the marriage that once destroyed her, she sets out on a new path, armed with hard-won wisdom and the guidance of a prophetic book. Her journey brings her back to Song Mo, the young general. Initially bound by suspicion and circumstance, the two find themselves allying in a world riddled with political intrigue and hidden enemies. What begins as a practical union soon blossoms into something deeper: a relationship built on trust, loyalty, and shared battles. Together, they face betrayal and shifting loyalties, protect those they love, and navigate the perilous schemes that threaten their families. Their slow-burn romance grows not out of convenience but out of resilience and mutual respect, proving that love can take root even in the harshest of soil. The drama also features Kong Xue Er as Miao An Su and Xia Zhi Guang as Ji Yong.

Dou Zhao is a sharp, self-reliant heroine who takes charge of her own destiny. Rather than waiting to be rescued, she uses the lessons and foresight from her past life to protect her family and alter their fate. She is definitely the true strategist of the story — the one guiding the male lead and outmaneuvering her enemies. Her mix of intelligence, resilience, and loyalty make her stand out as a refreshing break from the usual “damsel in distress” archetype. The drama also earned praise for its well-developed supporting women. From allies like Dou Ming to more complex figures such as the Crown Prince’s wife, each has their own voice and purpose in the story.

Based on the novel “Guo Se Fang Hua,” this drama brings back the popular “Go Go Squid” pair, Yang Zi and Li Xi An. The drama tells the story of He Wei Fang (Yang Zi), the daughter of a merchant whose life is upended by a cruel twist of fate. To save her ailing mother, she is forced into a marriage that quickly proves hollow and suffocating. Betrayed by her in-laws and devastated by her mother’s death, Wei Fang makes a bold decision few women of her era would dare — she divorces her husband and chooses to walk her own path. Her journey takes her to Chang’an, the vibrant heart of the Tang Dynasty. There, she turns to her unique gift for cultivating rare peonies, using her skill not just to survive but to build a livelihood. What begins as a small attempt at independence soon blossoms into a thriving business. More than that, it becomes a haven for other women who, like her, have been wronged or cast aside. Wei Fang’s enterprise grows into a place of renewal, where resilience is nurtured and dignity restored.

Amid this transformation, Wei Fang encounters Jiang Chang Yang (Li Xi An), a sharp-witted official with a dangerous reputation. To the world, he appears corrupt and calculating, but beneath the surface lies a man whose loyalty to his country runs deep. Their connection begins as a practical partnership, born out of shared ambition, but gradually evolves into something richer — an alliance built on mutual trust, respect, and the slow bloom of affection.

As rebellion stirs and political intrigue threatens to upend the empire, Wei Fang and Chang Yang stand together, navigating not only the perils of the court but also the complexities of love, power, and loyalty. Through her struggles, Wei Fang emerges as more than just a survivor — she becomes a symbol of courage, turning grief into strength and reclaiming her right to live on her own terms. The series also stars Wei Zhe Ming as Liu Chang and Zhang Ya Qin as Li You Zhen.

At the heart of the drama is He Wei Fang, better known as Mudan, a character who became an instant favorite with viewers. She is portrayed as a savvy, self-assured businesswoman with a rare gift for cultivating peonies. Even when she seeks help, she does so as an equal partner rather than a subordinate. One of the show’s standout strengths is its portrayal of female friendships. The drama also earned praise for its layered depiction of womanhood in a patriarchal world. The show also has a sequel titled “In The Name Of Blossom.”

Which of these C-dramas do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below!

mon.y is a devoted connoisseur of Asian dramas and pop culture, with a deep-rooted love for storytelling that spans K-dramas, C-dramas, J-dramas, and everything in between. A longtime entertainment addict turned passionate writer, she brings heartfelt enthusiasm and a sprinkle of sass to every review and deep dive.

Currently watching: “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” “Love, Take Two,” and “Twelve.” Looking forward to: “My Youth,” “Confidence Queen,” “You and Everything Else,” “A Hundred Memories,” and “Shin’s Project.”