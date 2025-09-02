Park Min Young Suffers An Embarrassing Fall At The Airport In 'Confidence Queen'

TV Chosun’s upcoming drama “Confidence Queen” has shared a sneak peek of Park Min Young taking an embarrassing spill at the airport!

A Korean adaptation of the 2018 Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” will tell the story of three talented con artists who pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life.

Park Min Young stars in the drama as Yoon Yi Rang, a genius con artist who boasts an IQ of 165, a wealthy background, and stunning beauty to boot. As the brilliant leader of the team, Yoon Yi Rang takes joy in giving the bad guys a taste of their own medicine through exceptionally creative methods.

However, even the slick Yoon Yi Rang occasionally winds up in a humiliating situation. After transforming into a flight attendant, Yoon Yi Rang is confidently strutting through the airport when she is suddenly stricken with fear.

Panicked, Yoon Yi Rang makes a desperate attempt to flee—but while running away, she accidentally falls to the ground and sends papers flying everywhere.

But right after Yoon Yi Rang’s spectacular fall, her eyes grow wide with surprise as she reads what’s written on the papers strewn around her. Has Yoon Yi Rang discovered a key that she can use to turn this unfortunate situation around in her favor?

To find out what happens to Yoon Yi Rang at the airport, catch the premiere of “Confidence Queen” on September 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

