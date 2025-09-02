Watch: Lee Young Ae And Kim Young Kwang Turn On Each Other In 'Walking On Thin Ice' Teaser

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Walking on Thin Ice” has released a suspenseful new teaser!

“Walking on Thin Ice” will tell the story of the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), a mother desperate to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

Although Kang Eun Soo once lived an ordinary life, she finds herself pushed to the brink when her husband’s illness worsens and her family is plunged into financial ruin. When she unexpectedly stumbles upon a mysterious bag filled with drugs, her desperation drives her to forge an unlikely alliance with Lee Kyung, an art teacher who secretly works as a drug dealer by night.

The new teaser begins with Kang Eun Soo and Lee Kyung entering a precarious partnership without fully trusting one another. Kang Eun Soo reads aloud, “Partnership contract. In the case that a problem should arise with the source of the drugs, all responsibility and liability will lie solely on…”

Before she can finish her sentence, the video cuts to Lee Kyung warning, “Just because you’re in a rush, you shouldn’t take them and get sick.” Meanwhile, the original owner of the drugs threatens someone by saying, “If you can’t find and bring back the bag of drugs, I’ll cut off your hands and feet.”

Kang Eun Soo and Lee Kyung’s risky alliance is shaken further by pressure from ace detective Jang Tae Goo (Park Yong Woo), the leader of the narcotics unit that is investigating the drug trafficking organization known as Phantom. As dangerous forces close in on them, a panicked Lee Kyung asks Kang Eun Soo, “How are you going to take responsibility for this?!” Kang Eun Soo coldly retorts, “Don’t speak informally to me.”

Amidst action-packed glimpses of the high-stakes chase to come, Lee Kyung says, “You remember our contract, right? If there’s a problem with the source of drugs, all responsibility goes to whom? You need to take responsibility now.” However, Kang Eun Soo makes it clear she won’t go down alone as she boldly declares, “Let’s just die together, teacher.”

Check out the full teaser below!

“Walking on Thin Ice” will premiere on September 20 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

