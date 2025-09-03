Update: 2025 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA) Announces Next Lineup Of Artists

Updated September 12 KST:

The 2025 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA) has revealed its rookie lineup!

In addition to previously announced artists Stray Kids, ATEEZ, IVE, BOYNEXTDOOR, KISS OF LIFE, AND FIFTY FIFTY, rookie groups ALLDAY PROJECT, MEOVV, Hearts2Hearts, KiiiKiii, KickFlip, AHOF, CLOSE YOUR EYES, and SM Entertainment’s trainee team SMTR25 will all be performing at this year’s award ceremony.

Stay tuned for the next lineup of artists!

Original Article:

The 2025 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA) has announced its first lineup of performing artists!

On September 3, the Korea Grand Music Awards announced that Stray Kids, ATEEZ, IVE, BOYNEXTDOOR, KISS OF LIFE, and FIFTY FIFTY would all be attending this year’s award ceremony.

Last year, Ilgan Sports—the Korean newspaper that created the famous Golden Disc Awards and organized it for 24 years, from 1986 to 2020—launched a new music award ceremony honoring mainstream artists from a variety of genres, including K-pop and trot.

This year’s awards will be held over two days on November 14 and 15 at Incheon’s INSPIRE Arena, with Red Velvet’s Irene and KISS OF LIFE’s Natty hosting the ceremony on Day 1 and Day 2 respectively. Actress Nam Ji Hyun will also serve as MC on both days of the awards.

Stay tuned for the next lineup of artists!

Source (1)