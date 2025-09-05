14 New K-Dramas To Check Out In September 2025

Get ready to welcome fall and a massive lineup of new K-dramas this month!

Here are new K-dramas premiering in September:

Korean Title: “마이 유스”

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee, Lee Ju Myoung, Seo Ji Hun

Premiere Date:September 5

Broadcast Details: Fridays at 8:50 p.m. KST on JTBC, available on Viki

“My Youth” is a romance drama that tells the story of Sun Woo Hae (Song Joong Ki), a man who begins living an ordinary life later than most people, and Sung Je Yeon (Chun Woo Hee), a woman who must shatter the peace of her first love for her own success.

Korean Title: “사마귀 : 살인자의 외출”

Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Jang Dong Yoon, Cho Seong Ha, Lee El

Premiere Date: September 5

Broadcast Details: Fridays and Saturdays at 9:50 p.m. KST, available on Viki

“Queen Mantis” is a crime thriller about Jung Yi Shin (Go Hyun Jung), a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis,” and her son Cha Soo Yeol (Jang Dong Yoon), a detective who has despised his mother his entire life, as they end up having to work on a case together.

“Confidence Queen”

Korean Title: “컨피던스맨 KR”

Cast: Park Min Young, Park Hee Soon, Joo Jong Hyuk

Premiere Date: September 6

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 9:10 p.m. KST on TV Chosun

A Korean adaptation of the Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” follows three con artists Yoon Yi Rang (Park Min Young), James (Park Hee Soon), and Myung Gu Ho (Joo Jong Hyuk) as they pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life.

“Tempest”

Korean Title: “북극성“

Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Kang Dong Won

Premiere Date: September 10

Broadcast Details: Wednesdays on Disney+

“Tempest” follows the story of Moon Ju (Jun Ji Hyun), a UN ambassador who sets out to uncover the truth behind an assassination attempt, and San Ho (Kang Dong Won), a special agent of unknown nationality who must protect her, as they confront a massive truth that threatens the Korean Peninsula.

“You and Everything Else”

Korean Title: “은중과 상연”

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun, Kim Gun Woo

Premiere Date: September 12

Broadcast Details: all episodes released simultaneously at 4 p.m. KST on Netflix

“You and Everything Else” tells the story of two lifelong friends, Eun Jung (Kim Go Eun) and Sang Yeon (Park Ji Hyun), whose relationship is filled with love, admiration, jealousy, and even resentment. Deeply intertwined, their bonds are marked by emotional highs and lows.

Korean Title: “백번의 추억”

Cast: Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, Heo Nam Jun

Premiere Date: September 13

Broadcast Details: Saturdays at 10:40 p.m. KST and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST on JTBC, available on Viki

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

“Shin’s Project”

Korean Title: “신사장 프로젝트”

Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyeon Seong, Lee Re

Premiere Date: September 15

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:50 p.m. KST on tvN

“Shin’s Project” is about former legendary negotiator Mr. Shin (Han Suk Kyu) who runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret and willingly jumps into other people’s conflicts to settle their problems and deliver justice.

“To The Moon”

Korean Title: “달까지 가자”

Cast: Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, Jo Aram, Kim Young Dae

Premiere Date: September 19

Broadcast Details: Fridays and Saturdays at 9:50 p.m. KST on MBC

Based on a novel, “To the Moon” is about the survival of three working-class women Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin), Kang Eun Sang (Ra Mi Ran), and Kim Ji Song (Jo Aram) who struggle to live on their salaries and turn to cryptocurrency investing.

“Walking On Thin Ice”

Korean Title: “은수 좋은 날”

Cast: Lee Young Ae, Kim Young Kwang

Premiere Date: September 20

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 9:20 p.m. KST on KBS2, available on Viki

“Walking on Thin Ice” tells the story of the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), a mother desperate to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), an teacher who secretly leads a double life as a drug dealer.

“A Graceful Liar”

Korean Title: “친밀한 리플리”

Cast: Lee Shi Ah, Lee Il Hwa, Lee Seung Yeon, Choi Jong Hwan, Park Chul Ho, Seol Jung Hwan

Premiere Date: September 22

Broadcast Details: weekdays at 7:50 p.m. KST on KBS2

“A Graceful Liar” is about Cha Jung Won (Lee Shi Ah) and her birth mother Han Hye Ra (Lee Il Hwa), who becomes her stepmother-in-law, as they begin a battle of lies in order to win over the Geonhyang family.

Korean Title: “단죄”

Cast: Lee Joo Young, Ji Seung Hyun, Junhoe

Premiere Date: September 24

Broadcast Details: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:40 p.m. KST on Dramax

“No Mercy” is a revenge thriller that follows Ha So Min (Lee Joo Young), a voice phishing victim who, after losing her parents to a phishing scam, uses deepfake technology to infiltrate a massive voice phishing organization and take revenge.

Korean Title: “퍼스트레이디”

Cast: Eugene, Ji Hyun Woo, Lee Min Young

Premiere Date: September 24

Broadcast Details: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:20 p.m. KST on MBN, available on Viki

“First Lady” tells the story of kingmaker Cha Soo Yeon (Eugene) who is about to become the first lady when her husband, president-elect Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), suddenly demands a divorce and turns her world upside down.

“The Murky Stream”

Korean Title: “탁류”

Cast: Rowoon, Shin Ye Eun, Park Seo Ham

Premiere Date: September 26

Broadcast Details: Fridays on Disney+

Set in a lawless Joseon era, “The Murky Stream” follows the turbulent fates of Si Yool (Rowoon), who hides his past and becomes a rogue, Choi Eun (Shin Ye Eun), the wise daughter of Joseon’s top merchant, and Jeong Cheon (Park Seo Ham), who dreams of becoming an incorruptible official.

Korean Title: “착한 여자 부세미”

Cast: Jeon Yeo Been, Jung Jinyoung

Premiere Date: September 29

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST on ENA, available on Viki

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama that follows female bodyguard Kim Young Ran (Jeon Yeo Been), who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in hopes of turning her life around but is forced to live under a new identity Boo Se Mi for three months.

