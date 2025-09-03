Hit Dating Show 'EXchange' Announces Season 4 Premiere Date

TVING’s hit dating show “EXchange” (also known as “Transit Love”) has announced the premiere schedule for its fourth season!

On September 3, TVING confirmed that its original dating reality series “EXchange” will return October 1.

“EXchange 4” brings together former couples who broke up for different reasons. Living under the same roof, they revisit past relationships, meet new people, and search for their own love stories.

Season 4 is expected to provide a stronger sense of immersion and more realistic love stories, adding depth to the fall season. The show’s panelists—Simon Dominic, Lee Yong Jin, Kim Ye Won, and Girl’s Day’s Yura—will reunite once again.

The newly released logo poster reflects the narrative of the upcoming season. Set against a cool blue backdrop, an hourglass lying on its side captures a moment of stillness, as if time has stopped. The phrase above it, “Our time that once stopped begins again,” suggests a new flow after the pause, hinting at the possibility of relationships continuing even after they seem to have ended.

“EXchange 4” will premiere October 1 on TVING.

Source (1)