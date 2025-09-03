Jung Jinyoung Transforms Into A Devoted Single Father In New Drama “Ms. Incognito”

ENA’s upcoming drama “Ms. Incognito” has unveiled the first glimpse of Jung Jinyoung in character!

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama that follows female bodyguard Kim Young Ran (Jeon Yeo Been), who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in, she is forced to live under a new identity Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Jung Jinyoung plays Jeon Dong Min, a single father raising strawberries and his son in Muchang Village. He was once a young man with outstanding taekwondo skills—so talented he dreamed of joining the national team—and a friendly nature. Now, after facing countless hardships while raising his son alone, he lives a guarded, cynical life.

He bickers daily with his 7-year-old son over which girl group is the best, often showing a childish side. Yet, deep down, he dreams of being the strongest source of support for his son. Then, Boo Se Mi, a prestigious new teacher, arrives at his son’s kindergarten, stirring Jeon Dong Min’s uneasy instincts once again.

The stills capture the daily life of Jeon Dong Min, a strawberry farm owner and a devoted single father. After a long day hauling stacks of strawberry boxes piled high like a mountain, he relaxes by spending time with his son. His face shows a sense of comfort.

In contrast, Jeon Dong Min’s sharp gaze, solid build, and hardened facial expression as he watches others create a sense of tension. With the arrival of teacher Boo Se Mi, anticipation is growing for the turning point that may come in his daily life.

“Ms. Incognito” will premiere on September 29 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Jinyoung in “Who Is She!” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)