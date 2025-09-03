Update: izna Drops Visual Films Of Choi Jungeun And Jeong Saebi For Upcoming Album 'Not Just Pretty'

Updated September 19 KST:

izna has unveiled visual films of Choi Jungeun and Jeong Saebi for the group’s upcoming mini album “Not Just Pretty”!

Updated September 18 KST:

izna has unveiled visual films of Koko and Ryu Sarang for the group’s upcoming mini album “Not Just Pretty”!

Updated September 17 KST:

izna has unveiled visual films of Mai and Bang Jeemin for the group’s upcoming mini album “Not Just Pretty”!

Updated September 16 KST:

The tracklist has been released for izna’s upcoming mini album “Not Just Pretty”!

Updated September 9 KST:

More concept photos have been revealed for izna’s upcoming mini album “Not Just Pretty”!

Updated September 9 KST:

izna has shared gorgeous individual concept photos for their upcoming mini album “Not Just Pretty”!

Updated September 9 KST:

izna has dropped more gorgeous concept photos for their upcoming mini album “Not Just Pretty”!

Updated September 8 KST:

Concept photos have been revealed for izna’s upcoming mini album “Not Just Pretty”!

Original Article:

izna is gearing up to release new music!

On September 3 at 12 p.m. KST, izna dropped a new poster announcing their comeback with their second mini album “Not Just Pretty.”

izna will release their second mini album on September 30 at 6 p.m. KST.

Are you excited for izna’s comeback? Stay tuned for more updates!

Source (1)