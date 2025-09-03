Update: izna Drops Visual Films Of Choi Jungeun And Jeong Saebi For Upcoming Album "Not Just Pretty"
Updated September 19 KST:
izna has unveiled visual films of Choi Jungeun and Jeong Saebi for the group’s upcoming mini album “Not Just Pretty”!
'Not Just Pretty' Visual Film #CHOIJUNGEUN— izna (@izna_offcl) September 19, 2025
izna 2nd Mini Album 'Not Just Pretty'
2025.09.30 6PM (KST)
💿 Pre-Savehttps://t.co/ZZG2zTx1OI#izna #이즈나 #최정은#NotJustPretty #izna_NotJustPretty pic.twitter.com/XaBzXvGtkL
'Not Just Pretty' Visual Film #JEONGSAEBI— izna (@izna_offcl) September 19, 2025
izna 2nd Mini Album 'Not Just Pretty'
2025.09.30 6PM (KST)
💿 Pre-Savehttps://t.co/ZZG2zTx1OI#izna #이즈나 #정세비#NotJustPretty #izna_NotJustPretty pic.twitter.com/lLjfS7Py2Y
Updated September 18 KST:
izna has unveiled visual films of Koko and Ryu Sarang for the group’s upcoming mini album “Not Just Pretty”!
'Not Just Pretty' Visual Film #KOKO— izna (@izna_offcl) September 18, 2025
izna 2nd Mini Album 'Not Just Pretty'
2025.09.30 6PM (KST)
💿 Pre-Savehttps://t.co/ZZG2zTx1OI#izna #이즈나 #코코#NotJustPretty #izna_NotJustPretty pic.twitter.com/6MHy4VkAmH
'Not Just Pretty' Visual Film #RYUSARANG— izna (@izna_offcl) September 18, 2025
izna 2nd Mini Album 'Not Just Pretty'
2025.09.30 6PM (KST)
💿 Pre-Savehttps://t.co/ZZG2zTx1OI#izna #이즈나 #유사랑#NotJustPretty #izna_NotJustPretty pic.twitter.com/IRL2DjtqHB
Updated September 17 KST:
izna has unveiled visual films of Mai and Bang Jeemin for the group’s upcoming mini album “Not Just Pretty”!
‘Not Just Pretty’ Visual Film #MAI
izna 2nd Mini Album ‘Not Just Pretty’
2025.09.30 6PM (KST)
💿 Pre-Savehttps://t.co/ZZG2zTxzEg#izna #이즈나 #마이#NotJustPretty #izna_NotJustPretty pic.twitter.com/x04O0vI9mY
— izna (@izna_offcl) September 17, 2025
‘Not Just Pretty’ Visual Film #BANGJEEMIN
izna 2nd Mini Album ‘Not Just Pretty’
2025.09.30 6PM (KST)
💿 Pre-Savehttps://t.co/ZZG2zTxzEg#izna #이즈나 #방지민#NotJustPretty #izna_NotJustPretty pic.twitter.com/eViy0QODW2
— izna (@izna_offcl) September 17, 2025
Updated September 16 KST:
The tracklist has been released for izna’s upcoming mini album “Not Just Pretty”!
Updated September 9 KST:
More concept photos have been revealed for izna’s upcoming mini album “Not Just Pretty”!
Updated September 9 KST:
izna has shared gorgeous individual concept photos for their upcoming mini album “Not Just Pretty”!
Updated September 9 KST:
izna has dropped more gorgeous concept photos for their upcoming mini album “Not Just Pretty”!
Updated September 8 KST:
Concept photos have been revealed for izna’s upcoming mini album “Not Just Pretty”!
Original Article:
izna is gearing up to release new music!
On September 3 at 12 p.m. KST, izna dropped a new poster announcing their comeback with their second mini album “Not Just Pretty.”
izna will release their second mini album on September 30 at 6 p.m. KST.
Are you excited for izna’s comeback? Stay tuned for more updates!
