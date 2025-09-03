Yoo Jae Myung, Moon Chae Won, Solar, Cha Sun Woo, And More Reveal Their Desires In New Horror Film

Upcoming film “The Cursed” has unveiled its character posters!

“The Cursed” tells the chilling story of people trying to obtain what they lack in a ghost-trading market that opens when a fox’s window is unlocked.

The character posters vividly showcase the obsessions and cravings of those consumed by greed and desire.

In an ominous image, Mi Yeon (MAMAMOO’s Solar) is shown walking toward a large treehouse in the countryside, driven by her curiosity and her dream of becoming a famous writer.

Chae Won (Moon Chae Won) appears with the tagline, “Don’t you want the perfect appearance, no matter the cost?” Her gaze, fixed on her own reflection in the mirror, hints at the chilling horror that comes from an obsession with looks.

Eun Seo (Seo Ji Soo)’s tagline similarly asks, “Don’t you want to become more beautiful, no matter the cost?” Her sharp gaze behind dark sunglasses heightens the tension and unease surrounding an anonymous package.

The mother-daughter posters of Hee Jin (Seo Young Hee) and Soo Yeon (Bae Soo Min) highlight the difference in the nature of their desires. Hee Jin’s anxious expression and the tagline “Don’t you want your daughter to attend a prestigious university, no matter the cost?” reflect a mother’s dangerous obsession. Meanwhile, Soo Yeon’s uneasy expression, which suggests she is consumed by anxiety, shows the chilling reality of a student who must face the consequences.

Dong Sik (Yoo Jae Myung) and Yoon Gun (Cha Sun Woo) clearly show the contrast between two police officers struggling to uncover the truth behind the case. With a sharp expression that conveys both determination and recklessness, Dong Sik struggles with the question, “Don’t you want a chance to turn things back, no matter the cost?” Yoon Gun, a rookie officer, shows inexperience but also genuine courage.

Eun Jin (WJSN’s Eunseo), an international student dreaming of life as an influencer, is seen standing under dazzling lights, hinting at how the desire for views can open the door to a different kind of horror.

Finally, Won Hyun Joon plays the shaman who connects the various storylines across the world of “The Cursed.” As a figure bridging the human and ghost worlds, he asks the irresistible question, “Don’t you really want it, no matter the cost?”

“The Cursed” is set to hit theaters on September 17.

