Cha Seo Won, Cho Jun Young, And Lee Jae In Confirmed To Join Ahn Bo Hyun And Lee Joo Bin's New Drama

Cha Seo Won, Cho Jun Young, and Lee Jae In will be teaming up with Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin for the upcoming drama “Spring Fever” (literal title)!

Based on a web novel, “Spring Fever” is a romance drama that follows Yoon Bom, who, after enduring emotional turmoil in Seoul, moves to the small town of Sinsu to begin anew as an exchange teacher. Initially detached and cold toward everything, she gradually opens her heart after meeting Seon Jae Kyu.

The drama will be helmed by director Park Won Guk, who is recognized for his trendy direction in projects such as “Marry My Husband” and “Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist,” and writer Kim Ah Jung, who showcased the essence of rom-com in “The Secret Life of My Secretary.”

Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin were previously confirmed to star as Seon Jae Kyu and Yoon Bom, respectively. Seon Jae Kyu is a key figure who stirs up the village with his outrageous antics. Despite his large build and rough first impression reminiscent of a back-alley tough guy, Jae Kyu is full of unexpected charm, with a passionate and steadfast devotion.

Yoon Bom is a high school teacher who piques the curiosity and interest of the villagers. Once a beloved and popular teacher in Seoul, she transfers to a small rural school after closing off her heart for personal reasons.

Cha Seo Won will play elite lawyer Choi Yi Jun, a strikingly handsome character who seems to have stepped straight out of a comic book. He has a completely different charm from Jae Kyu, but his life is thrown into turmoil when he reunites with Jae Kyu, someone from his past. For certain reasons, he also becomes entangled with Yoon Bom, setting the stage for a love triangle that promises to add new excitement to the story.

Cho Jun Young will take on the role of Seon Han Gyeol, the top student at Sinsu High School and Jae Kyu’s only nephew. A perfect all-rounder with lively energy, Han Gyeol forms a teacher–student bond with Yoon Bom when she arrives in the countryside. His uncle–nephew chemistry with Ahn Bo Hyun is expected to be a major highlight of the drama.

Lee Jae In will play Choi Se Jin, the perpetual second-place student at Sinsu High School and the only anti-fan of Han Gyeol. Pressured by her family of prestigious university graduates, Se Jin transfers to a small countryside school in hopes of boosting her grades. Expecting an easy path to first place, she instead meets an unbeatable rival in Han Gyeol.

“Spring Fever” is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2026. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Cha Seo Won in “The Second Husband”:

Watch Now

And watch Cho Jun Young in “All That We Loved”:

Watch Now

Source (1)