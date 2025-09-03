Lee Bo Young, Lee Min Ki, And Kang Ki Young Have A Tense Confrontation In 'Mary Kills People'

MBC’s “Mary Kills People” has shared new stills from its upcoming episode!

A remake of the Canadian series of the same name, “Mary Kills People” stars Lee Bo Young as Woo So Jung, a doctor who illegally provides euthanasia to patients with incurable illnesses. Kang Ki Young plays Choi Dae Hyun, a former plastic surgeon who helps Woo So Jung with her work.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Mary Kills People,” Woo So Jung was shocked after falling into a trap set by Choi Dae Hyun, who had been working with her in the assisted deaths. After being threatened by drug dealer Goo Kwang Chul (Baek Hyun Jin) and realizing that Woo So Jung would not stop, Dae Hyun himself proposed wearing a wire and cameras to detective Ban Ji Hoon (Lee Min Ki), creating a dramatic twist.

The upcoming episode will feature an intense confrontation between Woo So Jung, Ban Ji Hoon, and Choi Dae Hyun. Newly released stills from the episode show Ban Ji Hoon and other police officers storming in just after So Jung discovers that Dae Hyun was wearing a wire.

Woo So Jung hides her anxiety and sense of betrayal behind a calm expression as she looks at Ban Ji Hoon, while Ban Ji Hoon displays his sharp detective instincts by coldly scrutinizing Woo So Jung and Choi Dae Hyun.

Meanwhile, Choi Dae Hyun is seen sitting in a chair, looking mentally shattered and devastated. Viewers are left wondering how the confrontation between Woo So Jung, Choi Dae Hyun, and Ban Ji Hoon will end—and what path these three characters, who are currently standing at a crossroads, will take.

The drama’s production team commented, “This scene is a major highlight, showing the three leads—Lee Bo Young, Lee Min Ki, and Kang Ki Young—confronting each other head-on at a fateful crossroads. Their emotional clash reaches its peak here, and the actors’ powerful performances perfectly capture the heart of the story as it moves into the final act.”

The next episode of “Mary Kills People” will air on September 5 at 10 p.m. KST.

