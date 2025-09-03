Song Ji Hyo, Hyun Bong Sik, And Lee Bong Ryun Make Scene-Stealing Cameos In “Confidence Queen”

“Confidence Queen” is set to premiere with star-studded support!

Just three days ahead of its premiere, TV CHOSUN’s new weekend series “Confidence Queen” has confirmed special cameo appearances by Song Ji Hyo, Hyun Bong Sik, and Lee Bong Ryun in its first two episodes!

A Korean adaptation of the 2018 Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” follows three con artists with extraordinary talents as they pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life. Park Min Young stars as Yoon Yi Rang, a con artist with an IQ of 165 and a genius-level intellect in the top 1 percent. With her eccentric thinking and cold charisma, she leads the team in their intricate schemes.

Song Ji Hyo will take on the role of Baek Hwa, a shaman who uses her greed and cunning to swindle the desperate. Hyun Bong Sik transforms into a bold fixer who dominates the weak but submits to the strong, while Lee Bong Ryun will appear as a struggling single mom who runs a small tteokbokki shop while dedicating her life to raising her daughter.

Their cameos promise to inject early excitement into the drama—Song Ji Hyo with her fierce transformation and fiery delivery, Hyun Bong Sik with his menacing presence and underworld aura, and Lee Bong Ryun with her grounded, heartfelt acting.

Song Ji Hyo shared her thoughts on the cameo, saying, “I was drawn to Baek Hwa because of her unique setup as a shaman. It was exciting to greet viewers through such a powerful character.”

Lee Bong Ryun also commented warmly, “I joined ‘Confidence Queen’ to show my support for director Nam Ki Hoon, with whom I previously worked on ‘Destined With You.’ Even though it was just a short appearance, I was grateful and happy to be part of such a great project. I hope viewers enjoy it and give lots of love to ‘Confidence Queen.’”

“Confidence Queen” will premiere on September 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Song Ji Hyo in “Sh**ting Stars” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Hyun Bong Sik in his ongoing drama “My Troublesome Star”:

Watch Now

Source (1)