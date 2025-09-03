NCT’s Jaemin And Jeno In Talks To Star In New Sports Drama

NCT’s Jaemin and Jeno may be starring together in a new drama!

On September 3, SPOTV News reported that NCT members Jaemin and Jeno are set to appear in the upcoming sports coming-of-age drama “Wind Up” (literal title).

In response, their agency SM Entertainment shared, “Jeno and Jaemin have received offers to star in the new drama ‘Wind Up’ and are currently reviewing them.”

“Wind Up” is a sports fantasy coming-of-age drama that revolves around baseball, following the story of a promising high school baseball prospect whose fate becomes entangled with a mysterious transfer student. The series will be helmed by director Kim Sung Ho, known for Netflix’s “Move to Heaven” and KBS’s “Bad Prosecutor.”

If confirmed, Jaemin—who made his acting debut in the 2019 JTBC4 short drama “Method to Hate You”—will be returning to the screen for the first time in nearly six years. Meanwhile, “Wind Up” will mark Jeno’s official acting debut.

Reportedly, the drama is set to be produced as short-form content and is expected to begin filming soon.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Source (1) (2)