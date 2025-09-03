ZEROBASEONE’s Han Yu Jin And Moon Seong Hyun To Step Down As “Inkigayo” MCs

ZEROBASEONE’s Han Yu Jin and actor Moon Seong Hyun are stepping down as MCs of “Inkigayo.”

On September 3, SPOTV News reported that Han Yu Jin and Moon Seong Hyun will be leaving their roles as MCs on SBS’s music show “Inkigayo.”

Representatives from SBS and their agencies confirmed the news, stating that Han Yu Jin and Moon Seong Hyun will focus on their individual careers moving forward.

Along with IVE’s Leeseo, Han Yu Jin and Moon Seong Hyun began hosting “Inkigayo” in April 2024, winning fans’ hearts with their lively and energetic hosting.

“Inkigayo” airs every Sunday at 3:20 p.m. KST.

Watch previous episodes of “Inkigayo”:

Watch Now

And check out Moon Seong Hyun’s drama “The Chairman is Level 9” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)