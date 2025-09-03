Lee Jun Hyuk, Park Bo Gum, j-hope, And More Win At The 52nd Korean Broadcasting Awards

The winners of the 52nd Korean Broadcasting Awards have been announced!

The 52nd Korean Broadcasting Awards was held on September 3 at SBS Prism Tower in Seoul, featuring congratulatory performances by Daybreak, KISS OF LIFE, and Kwon Eun Bi.

Here are the winners across the drama, variety, and music categories:

Grand Prize (Daesang): MBC’s “Doubt”

Best Actor: Lee Jun Hyuk (SBS’s “Love Scout”)

Best Drama: SBS’s “Buried Hearts”

Best Producer: Song Yeon Hwa (MBC’s “Doubt”)

Best Variety Star: Park Bo Gum (KBS2TV’s “The Seasons: Cantabile of Park Bo Gum“)

Best Singer: BTS’s j-hope

Congratulations to all the winners!

