Ahn Hyo Seop In Talks To Star In New Cooking Competition Drama

Ahn Hyo Seop is in talks to star in an exciting new drama!

On September 3, SPOTV News reported that Ahn Hyo Seop will appear in the new drama “The Final Table” (literal title).

Regarding this, Ahn Hyo Seop’s agency stated, “It is a project he has been offered and is currently reviewing.”

“The Final Table” follows talented Korean chefs from around the world as they gather to compete in The Table: K-Chef 2026, a high-stakes survival competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Ahn Hyo Seop has reportedly been offered the role of Kang Han, a mysterious Korean chef also known as Chris K. After leaving Korea as an elementary school student, Kang Han has spent the past 25 years abroad, with much of his life remaining a mystery.

Meanwhile, Ahn Hyo Seop is currently filming the upcoming SBS drama “Sold Out Again Today” (working title).

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Dr. Romantic 2” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)