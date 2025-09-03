Sohyang Revealed To Have Gotten Divorced After 25 Years Of Marriage

It has been belatedly revealed that singer Sohyang got a divorce two years ago.

On September 3, Sohyang’s agency KQ Entertainment confirmed that after 25 years of marriage, the singer and her husband—a former member of the CCM band POS—went their separate ways in 2023. The couple tied the knot in 1998, after which Sohyang joined her husband’s band.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello. This is KQ Entertainment. We are making an official statement regarding the news that was reported today about our artist Sohyang. Based on plenty of discussion and mutual respect, Sohyang and the other party agreed to go their separate ways and root for one another. The divorce was not the fault of either party, but instead based on mutual agreement. We ask that you refrain from distorted or groundless reports and comments. We will be unsparing in providing the support and consideration Sohyang needs in order to focus on her music career, and we ask that you continue to support Sohyang’s future path as well. Thank you.

