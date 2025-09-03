Watch: &TEAM Gears Up For Official Korean Debut With 1st Teaser For 'Back To Life'

Updated September 4 KST:

&TEAM has released a teaser for their upcoming Korean mini album “Back to Life”!

Original Article:

&TEAM is gearing up for their first-ever Korean physical release!

On September 3, YX LABELS (formerly HYBE LABELS JAPAN) announced &TEAM’s plans for their official Korean debut.

The group will be releasing their first Korean mini album “Back to Life” on October 28 at 6 p.m. KST, and pre-orders for the mini album will begin on September 4 at 12 p.m. KST.

Are you excited for &TEAM’s first Korean album?

