Watch: STARSHIP's New Boy Group IDID Marks Their Starting Point In Bubbly MV For 'CHAN-RAN' Debut

Updated September 15 KST:

STARSHIP’s new boy group IDID has made their debut!

On September 15 at 6 p.m. KST, IDID released their first mini album “I did it.” along with the music video for the title track “CHAN_RAN.”

“CHAN-RAN” is a song with weighty hip-hop bass sounds, lively rhythms, and refreshing melodies.

Watch the full music video below:

Updated September 12 KST:

IDID has unveiled a preview for their upcoming debut album “I did it.”!

Updated September 7 KST:

The tracklist has been revealed for IDID’s debut album “I did it.”:

Updated September 6 KST:

IDID has released “ICE CAMP” concept photos for their debut album “I did it.”

Original Article:

Get ready for the debut of STARSHIP Entertainment’s newest group IDID!

On September 4 at midnight KST, STARSHIP Entertainment’s new boy group IDID released a creative teaser schedule for their upcoming debut later this month.

IDID, which was formed on the survival show “Debut’s Plan” earlier this year, will make their debut with their first EP “I did it.” on September 15 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out IDID’s schedule for their debut EP below!

While you wait for IDID’s debut, check out their pre-debut single “STEP IT UP” from earlier this summer here!