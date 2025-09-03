Stray Kids And HUNTR/X Earn Double And Triple Crowns On Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of August 17 to 23!

Album Chart

Stray Kids achieved a double crown on this week’s Circle charts, topping both the physical album chart and the digital download chart with their new album “KARMA” and its title track “CEREMONY.”

Stray Kids swept both of the top two spots on this week’s physical album chart with “KARMA”: the regular version of the album debuted at No. 1, while the Nemo version charted separately at No. 2.

Kep1er’s new mini album “BUBBLE GUM” entered the chart at No. 3, while Red Velvet’s Joy’s first solo mini album “From JOY, with Love” debuted at No. 4.

Finally, ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3 ‘In Your Fantasy Edition’” rounded out the top five for the week.

Download Chart

Stray Kids also topped this week’s digital download chart with their new title track “CEREMONY,” which debuted at No. 1.

The soundtrack of the hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” swept the next two spots on the chart: fictional girl group HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) held steady at No. 2, while fictional boy band Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” (sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee) rose to No. 3.

Park Seo Jin claimed the final two spots in the top five, with his songs “Jina” and “Very good tip” taking No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” maintained its triple crown on the Circle charts this week, continuing its reign at the top of the overall digital chart, streaming chart, and global K-pop chart.

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same: HUNTR/X’s “Golden” remained No. 1 on both charts, followed by Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 2, BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” at No. 3, ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS” at No. 4, and WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning” at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack swept the top four spots on this week’s global K-pop chart. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” came in at No. 1, Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 2, Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” at No. 3, and HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” at No. 4.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” rounded out the top five for the week.

