Choi Woo Shik Transforms Into Heir Of Successful Family Bakery In New Drama “Would You Marry Me”

Upcoming SBS drama “Would You Marry Me” has released the first look at Choi Woo Shik in character!

“Would You Marry Me” is a romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage to win a luxurious newlywed home.

Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the only son of the fourth generation of Myungsoondang, South Korea’s first bakery with an 80-year history, and a rising marketing team leader. Born into privilege, Kim Woo Joo is portrayed as a flawless heir with nothing missing. He becomes entangled in a business relationship with Yoo Mary (Jung So Min), CEO of partner company Mary Design, and is drawn into a whirlwind story where he must even pose as her fake husband.

The stills show Kim Woo Joo returning to Korea for full-scale successor training as well as demonstrating sharp judgment after being appointed head of Myungsoondang’s marketing team.

In the stills, Kim Woo Joo is spotted at the airport waiting to board a flight. While he could be excited about returning home after a long stay abroad, his expression instead conveys a sense of anguish. His composed look and sharp gaze also emphasize Kim Woo Joo’s cold side.

In another still, Kim Woo Joo is seen leading a meeting as head of Myungsoondang’s marketing team. Living up to his reputation as a talent recognized even in the United States, he shows competence from the moment he takes the role. With his sleeves rolled up, and his focus on the discussion with team members, Kim Woo Joo embodies the image of a capable leader.

The production team said, “Viewers will see a new side of Choi Woo Shik through ‘Would You Marry Me,’” adding, “We ask for your anticipation for Choi Woo Shik’s irresistible charm as an heir born into privilege and for the series itself.”

“Would You Marry Me” is set to premiere in October. Stay tuned for more updates!

