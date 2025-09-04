BTS's 'Dynamite' Becomes The First K-Pop Boy Group MV To Surpass 2 Billion Views

For the first time among K-pop boy groups, BTS has surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube with their “Dynamite” music video!

On September 4 at approximately 9:16 a.m. KST, BTS’s music video for “Dynamite” surpassed 2 billion views. This is about 5 years, 13 days, and 20 hours since its release on August 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. KST. With this, “Dynamite” has become the first BTS music video to reach the 2-billion-view milestone, setting yet another landmark.

Congratulations to BTS on their impressive achievement!

Watch the record-breaking music video for “Dynamite” again below: