Park Hae Soo, Lee Hee Joon, And Kwak Sun Young Confirmed For New Drama By Director Of “Taxi Driver”

Park Hae Soo, Lee Hee Joon, and Kwak Sun Young are set to star in a new drama!

“The Scarecrow” (literal translation) follows a detective investigating a series of serial murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the story tracks two men bound by misfortune as they chase the truth across 33 years, building suspense through their uneasy alliance of hatred.

The series reunites director Park Joon Woo and screenwriter Lee Ji Hyun, best known for “Taxi Driver.”

Park Hae Soo plays Kang Tae Joo, a principled detective who refuses to compromise with injustice. Once a star investigator, he is demoted to his hometown of Gangseong. Hoping to use the Gangseong serial murder case as a chance to restore his honor, Kang Tae Joo crosses paths with Cha Si Young (Lee Hee Joon), the prosecutor leading the case and a former adversary from his school days. Their reunion sets off a storm of change. Forced to pursue the criminal he is desperate to catch with the man he has long despised, Kang Tae Joo faces unexpected twists the deeper he digs into the case.

Park Hae Soo said, “I am very grateful to be part of a project that such an excellent production team has prepared with great care over a long time. I also look forward to acting alongside such sincere actors. I will live through this project with passion and intensity.”

Lee Hee Joon plays Cha Si Young, a prosecutor from an elite family whose inner world is driven by boundless ambition. Hoping to solve the high-profile Gangseong serial murder case and use the attention to launch a political career, he enters a tense, uneasy partnership with Kang Tae Joo, his former classmate and star detective whom he once bullied in school.

Lee Hee Joon said, “The script was fascinating from the start. It is an honor to be part of such a meaningful project, and I am excited for it.”

Kwak Sun Young plays Seo Ji Won, a bold, justice-driven reporter for the Gangseong Daily and a former classmate of Kang Tae Joo. Relentless in pursuing a story once she finds it, she acts as a watchdog, closely monitoring the police throughout the Gangseong serial murder investigation.

Kwak Sun Young said, “I am happy to greet viewers through ‘The Scarecrow.’ I am truly excited to see what kind of energy the director, staff, and actors will create in this project. I ask for your support and interest.”

“The Scarecrow” is slated to premiere in the first half of 2026. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Park Hae Soo and Lee Hee Joon “Chimera”:

Watch Now

Also watch Kwak Sun Young in “Brain Works”:

Watch Now

Source (1)