Jo Woo Jin, Jung Kyung Ho, And Park Ji Hwan Step Into Action In New Film “Boss”

The upcoming film “Boss” has unveiled new stills highlighting the characters’ action sequences!

“Boss” is an action-comedy film that follows the unexpected turn of events when the top contenders for the boss position of Sikgupa—the largest organization in the city of Yongdu—each fight to give up the role in pursuit of their own personal dreams, putting the group’s future at risk.

The newly released stills feature Soon Tae (Jo Woo Jin), wearing work gloves in the middle of a fierce battle scene with enemies lying around; Kang Pyo (Jung Kyung Ho), swinging a wooden sword; and Pan Ho (Park Ji Hwan), using a gas cylinder as a weapon.

In another still, Soon Tae starts a fight by throwing a bowl of jjajangmyeon, using everything around him.

Kang Pyo, the heir apparent of Sikgupa, shows contrasting action styles. When he aims to become the boss, he uses a wooden sword, fighting with clean, swift moves. After becoming immersed in tango, however, he reveals a completely different action style. In his scene with Pan Ho, which resembles dancing, he appears graceful, a glimpse of his new action style.

Finally, Pan Ho, Sikgupa’s No. 3 and the only one wanting the boss seat, is taking a fighting stance with his arms spread wide. The pose creates a comic atmosphere while also recalling a traditional Chinese martial art.

“Boss” will hit theaters in October.

