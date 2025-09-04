Watch: Jung Jinyoung Grows Suspicious Of Jeon Yeo Been’s Motives As She Enters His Village In “Ms. Incognito” Teaser

ENA’s upcoming drama “Ms. Incognito” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama that follows female bodyguard Kim Young Ran (Jeon Yeo Been), who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in, she is forced to live under a new identity Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

The teaser video opens with Kim Young Ran’s subtle facial expression as she watches over the quiet, small village of Muchang.

Following the suggestion, “You’ll live under the name Boo Se Mi for exactly three months,” Kim Young Ran enters the village with determination as kindergarten teacher Boo Se Mi. With the black-clad group including Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo) chasing her, she must not reveal her true identity under any circumstances.

A new source of tension emerges when Jeon Dong Min (Jung Jinyoung), a parent at the kindergarten, gives the outsider Boo Se Mi a suspicious look, asking, “Why have you come to Muchang?”

But Kim Young Ran ignores Jeon Dong Min’s gaze and continues her act as Boo Se Mi, keeping the intrigue alive. “I’m about to tell you the reason,” she says with a bright smile, as all eyes focus on whether she can complete her three-month disguise while staying ahead of those searching for her.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Ms. Incognito” will premiere on September 29 at 10 p.m. KST.

