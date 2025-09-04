Lee Sun Bin And Kim Young Dae Have An Awkward First Encounter In “To The Moon”

MBC’s upcoming drama “To the Moon” has released new stills featuring Lee Sun Bin and Kim Young Dae!

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the survival story of three working-class women who struggle to live on their salaries and turn to cryptocurrency investing.

Lee Sun Bin plays Jung Da Hae, a non-recruited employee on Maron Confectionery’s marketing and PR team. Da Hae, who has no particularly impressive credentials, is one of the few non-recruited hires at the company. Despite an unstable job environment, a tiny paycheck, and unspoken discrimination from recruited employees, she shows a persistent spirit.

Kim Young Dae stars as Ham Ji Woo, the director of the Big Data TF team at Maron Confectionery. From skills to looks to wealth, Ham Ji Woo appears to have it all—but unlike the drama’s three female leads, he is chasing his dreams, not money.

The newly released stills capture the awkward first meeting of Jung Da Hae and Ham Ji Woo. Da Hae is stuck and lying helplessly in a massage chair with the power cut off. When Ji Woo walks in, she squeezes her eyes shut and pretends to be asleep. Ji Woo, however, maintains a completely indifferent expression, adding to the awkwardness of the situation. How did the two end up in such a predicament?

The production team commented, “The first encounter between Jung Da Hae and Ham Ji Woo is anything but ordinary. Lee Sun Bin and Kim Young Dae pulled off this awkward and strange first encounter with ease, turning it into a witty scene. Watching how their relationship gradually changes will be one of the main highlights of the drama.”

“To the Moon” is set to premiere on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Sun Bin in her film “Mission Possible” on Viki:

Watch Now

And Kim Young Dae in “Perfect Family” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)