Shin Ye Eun Shares Efforts To Capture Her Character’s Boldness And Independence In “The Murky Stream”

The upcoming drama “The Murky Stream” has shared a new glimpse of Shin Ye Eun’s character!

Set in a lawless Joseon era where the once-clear Gyeong River has turned into a murky stream, “The Murky Stream” follows the turbulent fates of Si Yool (Rowoon), who hides his past and becomes a rogue, Choi Eun (Shin Ye Eun), the wise and righteous youngest daughter of Joseon’s top merchant, and Jeong Cheon (Park Seo Ham), who dreams of becoming an incorruptible official.

Shin Ye Eun plays Choi Eun, the youngest daughter of the most prominent merchant family in Joseon. Gifted with eloquence and exceptional business skills, she earns her father Choi Jung Yeop’s trust and begins her journey in the world of trade. As she confronts the harsh realities of the business world—twisted by corruption and collusion between government officials and thugs, she faces numerous obstacles. Yet, refusing to be broken, she forges her own path in business, showing both independence and determination.

Choi Eun has two contrasting sides. She is gentle and flexible when conducting fair business, but when facing gangsters who control the port and extort unfair taxes from merchants and laborers, she reveals a resolute and unyielding side.

Shin Ye Eun shared, “I’ve often played bold and strong-willed characters and enjoyed doing so, but Choi Eun is more special and different. She’s a character who, even in hardship, has confidence in herself and dares to take the first step forward. I worked hard to capture subtle details, from her gaze and expressions to her walk and tone of voice. I believe it will show a new side of me that I haven’t revealed before.”

The newly released stills highlight Choi Eun’s excellent business skills as a merchant. One still shows her with a gentle smile, speaking with eloquence as though persuading someone. Another captures her with a serious and determined expression, revealing both her charisma and firm resolve. The last image shows Choi Eun facing someone with an unwavering expression, raising curiosity about what challenges lie ahead for her.

Director Choo Chang Min revealed that the character of Choi Eun was inspired by the novel “Land.” He explained, “I wanted Choi Eun to resemble Seo Hee from the novel ‘Land.’ I hoped she would be like a warrior—someone strong enough to endure anything for the sake of revenge. The focus is on how Choi Eun changes as she overcomes various hardships.” He added, “Many aspects of Choi Eun were defined by Shin Ye Eun’s own efforts,” and praised the actress, saying that she will one day become a truly great actress.

“The Murky Stream” will premiere with three episodes on September 26, followed by two new episodes weekly, for a total of nine episodes.

