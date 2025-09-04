Watch: Kim Woo Bin Vows To End Suzy But She Turns The Threat Back On Him In “Genie, Make A Wish”

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Genie, Make a Wish” has unveiled new character posters and stills!

“Genie, Make A Wish” follows the mysterious spirit Genie (Kim Woo Bin), who awakens from a thousand-year slumber to grant three life-changing wishes to Ka Young (Suzy), an emotionless young woman who unexpectedly becomes the owner of a magical lamp. As Genie adjusts to the modern world with his devilish ways, he and the emotionally guarded Ka Young find themselves drawn into an unexpected, electrifying romance.

In the newly unveiled poster, Genie—described as the “Satan of the lamp”—radiates golden light, flashing an alluring smile that seems to lure anyone who meets his gaze. The ominous tagline, “All humans end up corrupted,” underscores his twisted view of mankind, while the hourglass floating above his hand hints at mysteries yet to unfold.

On the other hand, Ka Young—the psychopathic lamp owner—shows not the slightest sign of fear. Dressed in a sparkling gown, she wears a faint smile, but her piercing eyes and scarred arms reveal a darker edge. Holding a drill as if ready to shatter the lamp, she is accompanied by the chilling line, “I am the only evil in this world,” teasing the dangerous battle of wills between her and Genie.

The character videos further highlight their sharp, witty banter. Introduced as Satan, the leader of the lamp’s spirits, Genie emerges from the Dubai desert with a plan to prove just how corrupt humans can be. When he threatens Ka Young—“I will never bow to you, a being made of dirt. I will corrupt you, and then I will kill you,”—she casually shuts him down with, “Shut up, go get a haircut.” In her own clip, Ka Young ups the stakes with a chilling line: “Want me to kill you as my first wish?” leaving Genie scrambling to backtrack.

Ka Young, a strange yet beautiful psychopath who sees through Genie’s schemes, lives by strict “rules” and “routines” passed down from her grandmother. The burning question is: can Satan Genie tear down her carefully constructed world, or will their clash of spear and shield transform into something far deeper—perhaps even love?

The newly released stills add further intrigue. Instead of Dubai’s desert sands, Genie is in a Korean cabbage field after following Ka Young from Dubai to Korea. His striking presence among rows of cabbages surprises those around him, while his bright smile as he cheerfully waves hello brings unexpected humor.

Meanwhile, Ka Young dazzles on the streets of Dubai in bold, floral-patterned fashion that demands attention. Unmoved by the stares of those around her, she carries herself with elegance and composure, perfectly embodying her cold, emotionless character.

“Genie, Make a Wish” is set to premiere on October 3.

