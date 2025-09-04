New Hip-Hop Girl Group Survival Show Announces i-dle’s Soyeon As MC And Main Producer + Star-Studded Producer Lineup

Mnet’s upcoming survival show “Unpretty Rapstar : HIP POP Princess” has announced its lineup of powerhouse producers!

“Unpretty Rapstar : HIP POP Princess” is Mnet’s new Korea-Japan joint project aiming to create a global hip-hop girl group. Contestants will participate in every step of the process—from music production and choreography to styling and video creation—showcasing their individuality and artistic identity.

The show will highlight how hip hop brings together the different cultures of Korea and Japan, allowing participants to collide, blend, and ultimately create something new while growing into distinctive artists. To bring this vision to life, a lineup of top producers across different fields has been assembled, with the production teams behind “Unpretty Rapstar” and “Street Woman Fighter” raising anticipation for the synergy to come.

At the forefront is i-dle’s leader Soyeon, who will serve as both main producer and MC. Having made a lasting impression on the original “Unpretty Rapstar,” Korea’s first-ever female rapper survival show, Soyeon now returns to lead the global reboot of the franchise.

Joining her as main producers are Dynamic Duo’s Gaeko, one of Korea’s most influential hip-hop artists; Japan’s renowned choreographer and dancer Riehata; and Iwata Takanori, a member of the popular group Sandaime J Soul Brothers and an active solo artist.

The production team shared, “Top producers from different fields have come together for this project. We ask for your interest and support for the four main producers who will lead this brand-new journey of growth.”

“Unpretty Rapstar : HIP POP Princess” will premiere on October 16.

