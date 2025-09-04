Detective Jang Dong Yoon Confronts Copycat Murder Linked To Serial Killer Mother Go Hyun Jung In “Queen Mantis”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Queen Mantis” has unveiled a chilling preview of its premiere episode!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

The newly released stills reveal the shocking incident that sets the story in motion: a copycat killing that occurs 23 years after The Mantis’s arrest. The gruesome crime mirrors Jung Yi Shin’s original murders, throwing society into a state of fear. As panic spreads over the possibility of another string of serial killings, the police launch a full-scale investigation.

The stills capture both the moment of Jung Yi Shin’s arrest 23 years ago and the grim scene of the latest copycat murder. From Jung Yi Shin being escorted away with her face concealed, to the tense expressions of officers at the crime scene, the atmosphere is thick with dread. Also pictured are Detective Cha Soo Yeol (Jang Dong Yoon)—Jung Yi Shin’s son—and Choi Jung Ho (Cho Seong Ha), both facing the harrowing case with grave determination.

Adding to the intrigue is Detective Choi Jung Ho’s deep connection to both the original Mantis case and the new series of murders. His involvement raises questions about what crucial role he might play in the fateful reunion between a serial killer mother and her detective son.

The production team shared, “The first episode will center on the copycat crime that sets the entire story into motion. The fast-paced, breathless development will grip audiences instantly. Please look forward to it.”

“Queen Mantis” premieres on September 5 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

