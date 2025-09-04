Lee Shin Young, TWICE’s Dahyun, And Yoon Seo Bin Share Radiant Smiles While Running In “Run To You”

The upcoming film “Run to You” has released a set of youthful new stills!

“Run to You” is a heartwarming sports film about a national sprint record holder nearing the end of his prime and a high school track athlete just beginning his journey. The film follows their tireless pursuit of seemingly impossible dreams and the emotional journey they share along the way.

The new stills showcase three young athletes as they prepare for a running competition. In one, Seung Yeol (Lee Shin Young), a former soccer player, is secretly observing the track team’s training with playful curiosity. Other stills show the high school’s top runner, Geun Jae (Yoon Seo Bin), training and competing alongside the novice Seung Yeol. Over time, the two inspire each other as competitors while developing a deep, heartfelt camaraderie.

Another set of stills features Ji Eun (TWICE’s Dahyun), who runs simply for the joy of feeling her heartbeat. One image shows her lying on the track after training, a smile on her face as she savors the thrill and satisfaction of her efforts.

Seung Yeol is also captured winking and smiling, perfectly reflecting his bright, cheerful, and confident personality.

Against the nighttime track, Geun Jae’s intense, determined expression raises anticipation and hints at the serious challenges he faces.

The final still depicts the three students in school uniforms, running with radiant smiles, capturing the fleeting, luminous moments of youth that define the film’s heartwarming energy.

“Run to You” is set to hit theaters on September 10.

