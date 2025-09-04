Park Min Young, Park Hee Soon, And Joo Jong Hyuk Exude Unmatched Charisma In “Confidence Queen”

TV CHOSUN’s upcoming drama “Confidence Queen” has released striking new stills of its con artist trio!

A Korean adaptation of the 2018 Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” follows three con artists with extraordinary talents as they pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life.

Park Min Young stars as Yoon Yi Rang, the team’s brilliant leader with an IQ of 165, whose genius-level intellect places her in the top 1 percent. Park Hee Soon plays James, the eldest member and the team’s spiritual backbone, while Joo Jong Hyuk takes on the role of Myung Gu Ho, the youngest, most righteous, and innocent member of the trio.

The newly released stills depict the trio exuding unmatched charisma and presence against the backdrop of the Cheonggyecheon stream. Yoon Yi Rang commands attention with an elegant strut, her red long coat flowing, and her confident smile radiating authority. James, the master of disguise, exudes sophistication and gravity in a trench coat and tie, his piercing gaze hinting at hidden depth. Meanwhile, Myung Gu Ho displays agility and bold energy in all-black attire, his determined expression reflecting his spirited charm.

“Confidence Queen” will premiere on September 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also watch Joo Jong Hyuk’s recent drama “The Witch” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)