Jang Dong Yoon Is A Fierce Detective With Deep-Rooted Hatred for His Mother In 'Queen Mantis'

SBS’s upcoming drama “Queen Mantis” has unveiled new stills of Jang Dong Yoon, giving viewers a glimpse of the actor’s striking transformation!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Jang Dong Yoon stars as Jung Yi Shin’s estranged son Cha Soo Yeol, a detective who has hated his mother all his life but suddenly finds himself working with her to solve the Mantis copycat murders.

The newly released stills show a starkly different side of Jang Dong Yoon, piquing curiosity about the drama’s intense storyline from the very first episode. In the images, Cha Soo Yeol appears fully immersed in his role as a detective—his expression serious, his eyes sharp.

One still shows him urgently trying to calm someone down, while another captures a tense moment as he aims a gun, with a fellow officer trying to hold him back.

Jang Dong Yoon’s commanding presence, combined with his intense gaze and expressive emotions, conveys the gravity of the situation and Cha Soo Yeol’s fierce determination to resolve the case.

The production team teased an action-packed scene, revealing, “In a life-or-death moment, Cha Soo Yeol doesn’t hesitate to confront danger head-on. It’s a scene that clearly and powerfully introduces his character, and Jang Dong Yoon gave a physically demanding performance without holding back.”

They added, “The cast and crew were all blown away by Jang Dong Yoon’s energy on set. We ask for viewers’ interest and anticipation.”

“Queen Mantis” premieres on September 5 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

